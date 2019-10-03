No clean chit given to Dr Kafeel Khan: UP Principal Secy

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 3 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government has not given a clean chit to Dr Kafeel Khan in 2017 Gorakhpur children death case, Principal Secretary of Medical Education Rajnish Dubey said during a presser here on Thursday.

Rejecting Dr Khan's claim of being exonerated in the case, the Principal Secretary stated that he was spreading misinformation regarding the investigation report in the media and on social media platforms.

Elaborating on the details of the inquiry against Dr Khan, Dubey informed that departmental proceedings were recommended in four cases against Khan in the incident at BRD Medical College.

"The charges against Dr Khan for holding private practice and operating a private nursing home while holding the position of Senior Resident and regular spokesperson in government service was proved. The final decision has not yet been taken by the government on the other two charges," Dubey stated.

The Principal Secretary also informed that the government has initiated another departmental enquiry against Dr Khan after he forcibly entered the pediatric department of District Hospital in Bahraich in September last year to treat patients and for circulating misleading information in the media.

"For these reasons, another departmental enquiry has been ordered against him, and the allegations include indiscipline, corruption and gross negligence in duty," he added.

Last week, Dr Kafeel Khan appealed to the Uttar Pradesh government to reinstate him in his job after a department enquiry report stated that the allegations against him were insufficient.

Khan, posted with the paediatrics department, was suspended from service on August 22, 2017, following the deaths of about 60 infants in Gorakhpur's BRD Medical college due to the disruption in oxygen supply due to non-payment of dues by the hospital. (ANI)