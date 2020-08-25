No-confidence motion against Kerala govt fails to pass in State Assembly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A no-confidence motion moved on Monday in the Kerala assembly by the opposition against the state government failed to pass.

87 members voted to oppose the no-confidence motion against 40 supporting it.

Opposition members shouted slogans against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government as Vijayan's reply on no-confidence motion stretched to around three hours.

Earlier today, Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) moved a no-confidence motion against the CPM-led government in Kerala with the Opposition Leader in the Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala supporting the motion and stating that Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of people of Kerala.

"As the ruling party has the majority we know that the no-confidence brought by United Democratic Front (UDF) will fail. But Pinarayi Vijayan government has completely lost the confidence of people of Kerala," Chennithala said.

The Leader of Opposition further said: "When I raised issues in which M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to CM, was involved in the gold smuggling case, Pinarayi Vijayan said I was raising baseless allegation against an honest official. Pinarayi Vijayan should make clear is he still holds the same opinion. All issues I raised against the government have proved right."

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan countered the opposition's charges and said that the issues raised by them in Assembly prove that they lack confidence about what they are claiming.

"UDF does not have unity and there are issues within their front. They have lost the people's support. They are disturbed by all this. I doubt that they brought the no-confidence motion to cover up all this," Vijayan said. (ANI)

