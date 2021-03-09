No confidence motion against Khattar govt in Haryana Assembly tomorrow; BJP, JJP ask its leaders to be present

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], March 9 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayank Janta Party (JJP) have asked their MLAs to be present in the House tomorrow and "support the stand of the government against the no-confidence motion".

Kanwar Pal, Chief whip of BJP Legislature Party asks party MLAs to be present in the House on 10th March.

Bharat Bhushan Batra, chief whip of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Tuesday issued a whip to party MLAs to be present in the House on Wednesday (March 10) to support No-Confidence Motion against the Manohar Lal Khattar government.



"Hon'ble Members of CLP, Haryana are informed that No-Confidence Motion against the Government shall be listed on 10th March, 2021 in the business of the House. I issue whip, that you must ensure your presence in the House on 10th March, 2021 at 10.00 am positively and support the vote of No Confidence," read a note from Bharat Bhushan Batra.



Members are advised not to leave the House without the prior permission of CLP Leader, it said.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that his party also plans to bring many "Adjournment" and "Calling Attention" motions to draw the attention of the government to the multitude of problems faced by the people of the state.

"The Congress is going to bring no-confidence motion, Minimum Support Price (MSP) guarantee bill, many adjournments and calling attention motion against the government. We will seek answers on issues such as farmers' neglect, rising unemployment, changes in domicile regulations, rising crime, paper leaks, liquor and registry scams," he said. (ANI)

