No decision on future of 'Gathbandhan' in BSP review meeting

New Delhi (India), June 3 (ANI): No decision concerning the future of the Grand alliance was taken during the BSP review meeting held here on Monday, claimed party sources.

No discussions took place on the future of BSP's alliance with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and RLD, they added. The meeting was chaired by party supremo Mayawati.

The meeting was held to accesses party's poor performance in Uttar Pradesh in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Riding high on Modi-wave, BJP bagged 62 seats in Uttar Pradesh, while BSP and SP managed to bag only 10, 5 seats respectively. RLD drew a blank.

"It was a closed door review meeting, election results were discussed. It was analyzed why we lost, how we lost. Several issues including EVMs were discussed. No decision or discussion took place on the future of Gathbandhan," said a party source.

Newly-elected BSP parliamentarians, Lok Sabha elections candidates, zone in-charges and district presidents took part in the meeting at the party's office in the national capital (ANI)

