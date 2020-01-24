No evidence against me: Asif Muhammad Khan on Jamia Nagar violence

New Delhi [India], Jan 24 (ANI): Former Congress MLA Asif Muhammad Khan, who has been served a notice by Delhi Police Crime Branch for questioning in connection with the incident of violence in December last year, said that police have no evidence against him.

"Police have no evidence against me. I was in Shaheen Bagh, participating in the protests which are going on till now, at the time when buses were set on fire there. Police was also recording my speeches, this is my biggest evidence," Khan told ANI.

Delhi Police Crime Branch issued a notice to Khan under Section 160 of CrPC asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning.

A notice was also issued to local political leader Ashu Khan asking him to appear before Crime Branch Chanakyapuri today for questioning in connection with Jamia Nagar violence which took place in December last year.

Asif Khan has been named as an accused in the FIR filed by Delhi Police in connection with the violence which took place near Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Other names included in the FIR are Ashu Khan, Mustafa, Haider, Chandan Kumar, Asif Tanha and Kasim Usmani along with the former MLA as the accused.

At least three buses were torched and stones were pelted on police personnel during the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the area. Police resorted to baton-charge and firing of tear gas shells to contain the violence.

Meanwhile, a man named Furkan has been detained by Crime Branch (SIT) in connection with the Jamia violence incident. (ANI)

