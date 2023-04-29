"No expectations from PM, why are they not showing FIRs?" Priyanka Gandhi after meeting protesting wrestlers

New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A day after Delhi Police registered FIRs against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh on sexual harrasment case, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and sought to know the contents of the FIR stating that she does not have "any expectations from the Prime Minister".

Priyanka Gandhi visited Jantar Mantar as the wrestlers' protest entered its seventh day. The protestors have been demanding the registration of FIR against the WFI chief and his arrest into the allegations of sexual harassment. Two separate FIRs were registered on Friday following the Supreme Court's notice to Delhi Police into the plea filed by the wrestlers.

Speaking to the media after meeting the wrestlers here, Priyanka Gandhi said that the nation stands with them and attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not talking to them.

"I don't have any expectations from the PM, because if he is worried about these wrestlers, then why has he not talked to them or met them yet? The nation is standing with them and I am very proud that these wrestlers have raised their voices against such an issue," she said.

Questioning the FIRs lodged, the Congress leader asked why are they not being shown.

"No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why are they not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on the road and not getting justice. All these women wrestlers struggle a lot to come to this stage. And I am not able to understand why the government is saving him (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh)?" Priyanka said.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued notice to Delhi Police on the wrestlers' plea seeking an urgent hearing on a petition seeking registration of FIR against WFI president Brij Bhushan. The court noted that there are serious allegations in the petition by wrestlers who have represented India.

According to the police, the first FIR pertains to allegations levelled by a minor victim, registered under POCSO Act along with relevant IPC sections concerning outraging of modesty. The second FIR is registered for carrying out comprehensive investigations into the complaints tendered by other, adult complainants under relevant sections pertaining to outraging of modesty.

Top wrestlers resumed their sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar here in the national capital after filing a complaint at the Connaught Place police station on April 21 stating that seven female wrestlers, including one minor, were harassed and exploited by Brij Bhushan in his capacity as WFI chief.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Bajrang Punia and star wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik on Friday said that they will continue their protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he is sent behind bars.

Top Indian grapplers such as Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and many other wrestlers are involved in the protest against the WFI chief.

On the sixth day of the protest, wrestlers addressed the media after the Delhi Police agreed to register an FIR against the WFI president.

"I'd like to thank all the athletes who have come out in our support. Abhinav Bindra and Neeraj Chopra have supported us because they understand the value of athletes. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh should be imprisoned soon. He'd continue to misuse his position and he needs to be put behind bars. We'll protest till the time he goes to jail. We also have to see the sections that the Delhi police have imposed on him. People who felt that our protest will be over after the FIR were wrong and we are in our right to decide on it. All of us protesting need security and the complainants need security because you never know who wants to harm us," Bajrang Punia said at the press conference.

Star grappler Phogat appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sack the WFI chief from all positions.

"We don't trust Delhi police, they took 6 days to register an FIR. We'll see what they do. We are adamant about our stand to imprison the WFI President. I appeal to the Prime Minister of India to remove the WFI president from all his responsibilities. This is related to all the sports and I'd urge them to come out in our support and I want to stay in touch with all of them. This is when you safeguard the future of sports and athletes in the country. All the renowned sports people should come out and support us and save Indian sports. If they don't come out today, they'll never be able to safeguard India's sporting culture," Vinesh Phogat said at the press conference. (ANI)