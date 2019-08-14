No fee hike for Delhi SC/ST students: CBSE

New Delhi [India], Aug 13 (ANI): On the direction of Human Resource Development Ministry, the Central Board for Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to restore the earlier practice of charging Rs 50 only from SC and ST candidates appearing for Class X and XII board examinations in Delhi government schools.

In a letter addressed to Binay Bhushan, Director of Education by Sanjay Bhardwaj, Controller of Examination, CBSE, it has been stated that fees will remain the same for ST and SC student as practised earlier.

However, the letter also states that for the payment of difference of increased fees per candidate the board will take up the reimbursement with state govt once number of candidates is finalised.

Central Board of Secondary Education, Secretary, Anurag Tripathi told ANI, "We have issued a circular to the Delhi Government today that SC/ST students in Delhi will have to pay Rs 50 only for Class X and Class XII Board examinations."

For the remaining amount, CBSE will take up reimbursement of increased fees directly with Delhi state govt after finalising list of candidates. This has been informed to the Delhi government.

While the board has decided to restore the earlier fee structure for ST/SC students, increased fee will only be applicable to general category.

A statement earlier issued by the board stated that fee hike is required for self sustenance and to maintain CV quality in examination, evaluation and overcome the financial deficit. (ANI)