No govt in Bihar ever addressed unemployment issue, says JDU MLA

Darbhanga (Bihar) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): JDU MLA from Hayaghat, Amarnath Gami on Monday said that no government in the state has ever worked to address the issue of unemployment.

"There is unemployment in Bihar without a doubt. If there was no unemployment then people would not have left Bihar to work in other states. No government has ever worked to address this issue in the state. The government should focus on this issue to solve this problem. It is not possible to remove unemployment without the centre's help," Gami told reporters here.

"If Tejashwi Ji is taking out a 'yatra' against unemployment, he should know that just by doing this unemployment will not be removed. For solving this issue, a plan should be made and the public should be informed about it," he added.

Another JDU MLC from Banka, Javed Iqbal Ansari went on to support Tejashwi Yadav's "Berojgaari Hatao Yatra" and questioned Nitish Kumar's failure on unemployment and migration in the last 15 years.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will hold a 'Berozgari Hatao' (Remove Unemployment) Yatra in Patna on February 23.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will lead the rally in the state capital, following which it will be held in every district of the state.

This bid can also be seen as RJD's attempt to increase its voter base in the state ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Bihar.

Assembly elections in Bihar are likely to be held in October-November 2020. Currently, Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) is ruling in a coalition with BJP in Bihar. (ANI)

