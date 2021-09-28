No hope to prevent collapse of Congress party, ex-Goa CM Faleiro tells Sonia Gandhi

Panaji (Goa) [India], September 28 (ANI): Former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro who resigned from Congress on Monday said he finds absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party in the state and change for the better.

In his letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Faleiro said, "The Goa unit of the party has become a cruel parody of what the Congress stands for. Led by a coterie of leaders who prioritize personal gains over the responsibility we owe to our people, we have utterly failed to even be an effective Opposition."

"Till now, there is none being held accountable for the loss of 13 of our MLAs, while the sidelining of true Congress workers continues. I see absolutely no hope or even the will to prevent the collapse of the party and change for the better. The Congress family has always played a unifying and cohesive role in the politics of this country, despite many loyal soldiers parting ways to better serve the people by forming other parties based on the core principles of the Congress," he added.

Faleiro resigned from the membership of the Congress party on Monday.

Addressing a press conference here, the former Goa chief minister said, "Today, Congress family is fragmented. On one side we have got Mamata-Congress, YSR-Congress, Sharad Pawar-Congress. Congress is divided. Congress is weak."



He asserted that there is a need to unify all the fragments of the Congress party including Mamata's TMC, Jagan Mohan reddy's YSRCP, and Sharad Pawar's NCP to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and state level.

After Faleiro quit Congress, there have been speculations that he will join Trinamool Congress led by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"I will support Mamata-Congress because she has fought, she has succeeded. Being a woman, she symbolises woman empowerment, which can bring this country back on the rails of development and progress," he said.

Earlier on Monday, he expressed support towards Mamata Banerjee and said, "Mamata Banerjee is the only leader in the country who has the ability to challenge the ruling government at the Centre."

Notably, Faleiro was recently appointed as the Chairman of the Election Coordination Committee for Goa Assembly polls and was All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of North-Eastern states. (ANI)

