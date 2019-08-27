No HPTDC hotels for sale says Himachal CM, orders probe

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday ordered a probe to look into the issue of a website claiming that the government was planning to sell some state-run hotels owned by Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) and stated that no such development is taking place.

Addressing a press conference in this regard, the Chief Minister said that the uploading of brochures on the government site was due to a human error.

"I would like to state that there is no such proposal by the government. The Chief Secretary has been asked to investigate the matter and submit a report within three days," said Jairam Thakur.

The matter was raised by the opposition during today's legislative assembly proceedings which resulted in a heated debate between the Treasury and the Opposition benches.

The Chief Minister also said that the matter was under discussion but the government had not arrived at any decision.

The clarification from the Chief Minister comes days after brochures suggesting privatisation of HPTDCL properties were seen on the website of 'Rising Himachal Global Investors Meet' which is scheduled to be held in November this year. (ANI)