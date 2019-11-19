No issue of fee hike, 'Urban Naxals' misleading JNU students: Sushil Modi

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Deputy Bihar Chief Minister Sushil Modi on Tuesday said that fee hike in Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) is not a big enough issue for students to take out a protest march to parliament.

Modi also took a jibe over the protest and alleged that 'Urban naxals' were misleading students for their political interest.

"The issue of fee hike in JNU is not that big to take out a march towards Parliament. The reality is those Urban Naxals who were indulged in a beef party, public kissing, glorifying Mahisasur, vandalising statue of Swami Vivekanand and in raising slogans are now misleading students from poor families for their political interest," Bihar Deputy Chief Minister said in a tweet.

On Monday, thousands of JNU students had carried out a protest march towards the Parliament demanding complete fee rollback along with other demands.

Delhi police had also registered two FIRs in connection with the protest. (ANI)

