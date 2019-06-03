Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (File photo)
Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar (File photo)

No language will be imposed, says Foreign Minister Jaishankar

ANI | Updated: Jun 02, 2019 19:53 IST

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Foreign Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said the Central government "respects all languages" and "no language will be imposed," while stating that all stakeholders - general public and state governments - would be consulted before taking a final call on the three-language norm.
"The National Education Policy as submitted to the Minister HRD is only a draft report. Feedback shall be obtained from the general public. State governments will be consulted. Only after this, the draft report will be finalised. GoI respects all languages. No language will be imposed," said Jaishankar in a tweet.
In another tweet in Tamil, Jaishankar said: "It is only after the recommendation of the people, the Union government will take forward the Education Draft policy. The government will promote all Indian languages. There is no intention of the government to impose any language in any part of the country."
Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam on Saturday had also clarified that no policy decision has been taken by the Central government yet and there would be no "imposition of any language in educational institutions."
"This is a draft policy submitted by the committee and is placed for the views of the general public. It is not the policy announced by the government. After getting feedback from the general public, and after consulting State governments, the National Educational Policy will be finalised by the government," Subrahmanyam had said in a tweet.
"The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discriminations against any language," he had added.
Even Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had on Saturday said that no language would be imposed on any state.
"The committee had been formed for drafting the New Education Policy. That committee has given its report. The report of the committee is only received by the Ministry. That is not the policy. No language will be imposed on any state," HRD Minister Pokhriyal had told ANI.
"We have received the draft report to take suggestions from the people. Somewhere this misunderstanding has happened. People think that this has become policy," he had added.
"Secondly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and our government have decided that we will respect all Indian languages with full power and develop them. There shouldn't be any controversy over this matter," he said.
Several political parties had warned the Centre of a language war over 'attempts' to impose Hindi. Leaders cutting across party lines in Tamil Nadu have said the state has a history on the language issue and would not tolerate any imposition. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 12:14 IST

No relief in sight, heatwave conditions to continue for 2 days

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that there will be no relief to the people from the heatwave conditions in the northwest, central and adjoining peninsular India for two days.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:58 IST

BJP MLA thrashes NCP woman leader, later says will apologise

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 03 (ANI): An NCP woman leader lodged a complaint with police after she was brutally beaten up by BJP legislator Balram Thawani for protesting over the issue of water scarcity in the area.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:57 IST

FM must find a solution to economic crisis: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): BJP's largest ally Shiv Sena on Monday asked Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to find a solution to the "economic crisis", citing the latest official data on slumping growth and rising unemployment.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:47 IST

J-K: Two terrorists killed in retaliatory fire in Sopian

Sopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 3 (ANI): Two terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Molu-Chitragam area of Sopian district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday night.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:37 IST

Harsh Vardhan cycles to office to take charge as Minister of...

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): On the occasion of World Bicycle Day, Chandni Chowk MP Dr Harsh Vardhan on Monday arrived at the Nirman Bhawan here on a bicycle to take charge as the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 11:27 IST

Oscar-winning short film actors forced to quit by sanitary...

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Suman and Sneha, the women who starred in Oscar-winning short documentary 'Period. End Of Sentence', have alleged that their employer, a Hapur-based sanitary napkin manufacturing NGO, forced them to quit their jobs after the two shot to fame.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:46 IST

UP: Cop injured in encounter with cow smugglers

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A police constable was injured in an encounter with suspected cow smugglers in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:32 IST

Odisha: Bus overturns near Rajmunda, 20 passengers injured

Rajmunda (Odisha) [India], June 3 (ANI): As many as 20 passengers onboard a bus have sustained injuries when a bus carrying them overturned here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:21 IST

TN govt mandates dress code for staff reflecting Tamil culture

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 03 (ANI): The Tamil Nadu government has issued an order for all state government staffs to wear attire permissible to them reflecting Tamil culture or any Indian traditional dress in order to "maintain the decorum of the office".

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 10:17 IST

MK Stalin pays tribute to M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 3 (ANI): DMK President MK Stalin on Monday paid tribute to his father and party patriarch late M Karunanidhi on his 95th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:53 IST

Lucknow: Software engineer dies after jumping off from apartment building

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jun 3 (ANI): A 29-year-old software engineer allegedly committed suicide by jumping off from the eighth floor of an apartment building at Indira Nagar area here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 03, 2019 09:45 IST

Modi, Imran to be at same venue in Bishkek next week; will they meet?

New Delhi [India], Jun 3 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan will be at the same meeting room and may even share a table at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan next week.

Read More
iocl