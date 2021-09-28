No law and order in West Bengal, says Sukanta Majumdar after attack on Dilip Ghosh in Bhabanipur

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) West Bengal President Sukanta Majumdar has lashed out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged attack on Dilip Ghosh while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll and said that the attack has proved that there is no law and order in the state.

Majumdar is visiting the national capital to meet the BJP top leadership after his appointment as the chief of the West Bengal BJP on September 20.

Speaking to media persons here, the BJP leader said, "There are some scheduled meetings with the party high-command on Tuesday."

"The attack on BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh at Bhabanipur is dangerous for democracy. The incident has proved that there is no law and order in West Bengal."

He further alleged that the TMC wants to spread fear among people through such attacks.



"If people will come out to vote during the by-polls in Bhabanipur, the BJP will definitely win," he added.

Dilip Ghosh on Monday alleged that he was attacked and abused by Trinamool Congress (TMC) workers while campaigning for the Bhabanipur by-poll.

He also alleged that one of the BJP workers who were accompanying him during campaigning was also beaten up.

Ghosh said that his security officials had to take out their guns to stop the attackers. He went on to allege that BJP leader Arjun Singh was also surrounded by the attackers and was forced to leave the venue of the campaign midway.

West Bengal BJP unit has written a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state over alleged attacks. In the letter, BJP also alleged that its candidate Priyanka Tibrewal for the Bhabanipur by-poll "was molested" by DCP South Division. (ANI)

