No major downgrade in Gandhi family's security, Centre concerned about their safety: Athawale

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Republican Party of India (RPI) leader Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday said that there was no vendetta behind the Centre's act of removing the Special Protection Group (SPG) cover provided to the Gandhi family.

"I do not think any major downgrade has happened in their security. The Gandhi family has been allotted Z+ category security. I think the Centre will be more concerned about their safety than Congress. There is no question of an attack on the Gandhi family," Athawale told ANI here.

"The Prime Minister is given SPG security, it is true that the Gandhi family got it after the murder of Indiraji and Rajiv Gandhi, but removing it should not be seen as an act of vendetta," he added.

Speaking about the alleged security breach at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house, Athawale added, "In the matter of security breach at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's house, Amit Shahji has ordered an inquiry and 3 policemen have also been suspended over it. Rahul Gandhi was supposed to come at the house but some other Congress leaders came over in a black SUV instead."

Earlier today, the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, 2019 was passed in the Rajya Sabha. The Bill had been passed with a voice vote in the Lok Sabha on November 27.

According to a statement from the Home Ministry, the "family members of a former Prime Minister who reside with him at his allotted accommodation will get security cover of the SPG only for five years, from the date he/she ceases to hold the office of Prime Minister."

The Bill was moved by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the upper House of Parliament. The Congress party, however, staged a walk-out after Shah's reply on the Bill.

Speaking on the Bill, Home Minister Shah said that the amendment to the Bill was not brought only keeping in mind the SPG security provided to the Gandhi family and asserted that the SPG security is only for the head of the state. (ANI)

