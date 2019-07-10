No Make in India, it's all Break in India: WB FM on Central Budget

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): There is no Make in India, it is all Break in India, said Trinamool Congress leader and West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra in the Assembly on Wednesday.

Holding discussions over the Central Budget 2019 in the Assembly, Mitra said: "There is no Make in India, it is Break in India. The government is underconfidence to implement cess and surcharge. It is nothing but to undermine the federal structure."

"In this Budget, there was no mention of agriculture. In 2018, agriculture growth was 6.5 per cent and now it is 0.1 per cent. The Budget says that farmers' income will be doubled in the next three years. But it is a bluff as their income is going down by 2 per cent."

He hit out at at the Centre for the growing rate of unemployment, adding that the government is not working for the empowerment of backward classes and minority.

"Around 28.4 per cent fall was seen in the schemes meant for the Scheduled Castes," the state Finance Minister said.

"There was no focus on health. Gold prices have been increased due to which there would be hile in smuggling and black money cases. This is dangerous as hawala and other firms will grow," he added.

Mitra further said that there was no mention of the food security programme in the Budget.

He also informed that Bengal Global Summit 2020 will take place on December 15, 16 and 17. (ANI)

