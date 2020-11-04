No matter whether it is EVM or Modi Voting Machine, gathbandhan will win: Rahul Gandhi

Araria (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday termed the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) as Modi Voting Machine (MVM).

Addressing a rally here, Gandhi said no matter what machine it is, the "gathbandhan (Grand Alliance of the Congress, RJD and Left parties)" will win this time as the youth of Bihar is angry with the present National Democratic Alliance government.

"EVM is not EVM, but MVM -- Modi Voting Machine. But, this time in Bihar, the youth is angry. So be it EVM or MVM, gathbandhan will win," Gandhi said.



Earlier in the day, Gandhi said that the Congress helped migrant labourers when the Centre and Bihar governments "committed atrocities" against them during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"When lakhs of labourer brothers and sisters were forced to walk back to their homes in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, the (Narendra) Modi and Nitish (Kumar) governments were committing atrocities on them," the Congress leader tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Attacking Prime Minister Modi, a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Gandhi said, he is not scared of "MVM or Modi ji's media".

Voting in the third phase will take place on November 7 and the results are scheduled to be declared on November 10. (ANI)

