No meaning of new Telangana secretariat if CM KCR doesn't sit: BJP leader

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party leader N Ramchander Rao on Monday took a jibe at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and said that if he does not sit in the secretariat, the construction of the new secretariat will have no meaning.

The BJP leader claimed that the Chief Minister hardly visited the secretariat in the last eight years and said that "At least now, the real secretariat will shift from the farmhouse and Pragathi Bhavan to the Secretariat which is going to be inaugurated".

KCR will inaugurate a newly-constructed secretariat on February 17.



Speaking to ANI, Ramchander Rao said, "The Telangana Secretariat is going to be inaugurated very soon. Even after the objections from all opposition parties, the earlier building was demolished. Huge amounts have been spent on the new Secretariat building. We only hope that the Secretariat will have the Chief Minister sitting there."

"The Chief Minister never came to the earlier secretariat except once or twice in the last 8 years. We hope that at least he will give full time to the public and other administrative activities in the new secretariat instead of Pragathi Bhavan or the farmhouse," he added.

Rao said that the administration should take place from the secretariat and "not from the farmhouse".

"If the CM doesn't sit in the secretariat, the construction of the new secretariat will have no meaning. At least now, the administration should take place from the secretariat building and not from the farmhouse," he said.

The Telangana government decided to name the secretariat after Dr BR Ambedkar. (ANI)

