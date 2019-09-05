Congress leader Karti Chidambaram speaking to reporters in New Delhi.
Congress leader Karti Chidambaram speaking to reporters in New Delhi.

No merit in Chidambaram's judicial custody, CBI nowhere close of filing chargesheet: Karti

ANI | Updated: Sep 05, 2019 21:28 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 5 (ANI): Congress leader Karti Chidambaram on Thursday said that he does not see any merit in the judicial custody his father and former finance minister P Chidambaram who was sent to Tihar jail by a special CBI court in the INX media case.
"I don't see any merit in the judicial custody (of P Chidambaram), particularly for the events which happened 11 years ago. They (CBI) are still nowhere close even of filing a chargesheet. I hope that I will have my father back home very quickly," he told reporters here.
In a double whammy, former finance minister P Chidambaram on Thursday was sent to judicial custody in Tihar jail till September 19 on a day when the Supreme Court also rejected his plea challenging the Delhi High Court order that had refused anticipatory bail to him in the INX Media case.
Giving its ruling on a CBI plea, the Special CBI court at Rouse Avenue allowed Chidambaram's application to provide separate cell to him with adequate security.
The Congress leader filed the application before the court seeking direction to ensure safe detention while in judicial custody. He also provisions of adequate security to him and detention in a separate cell.
Chidambaram's lawyers have also moved an application in the court stating that the Congress leader wants to surrender in ED case.
Chidambaram was in custody of the CBI after he was arrested in a midnight drama on August 21.
Chidambaram was produced in Rouse Avenue Court after the apex court' rejected his appeal against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his anticipatory plea in the INX Media case being probed by Enforcement Directorate (ED) saying that grant of anticipatory bail plea would definitely "hamper" effective investigation.
A bench of Justice R Banumathi and Justice AS Bopanna refused to extend protection from arrest by ED to Chidambaram and stated grant of anticipatory bail at the stage of investigation may frustrate the investigating agency in interrogating the accused and in collecting useful information and also the "materials" which might have been "concealed".
The CBI had on Tuesday filed an affidavit before the Supreme Court, requesting it not to entertain the petition filed by Chidambaram challenging his CBI custody, as it would set a "bad precedent".
Chidambaram, who was arrested by CBI on August 21, had challenged the order given by the trial court of sending him to the CBI custody.
Chidambaram is facing probe in cases registered by the CBI and the ED pertaining to alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when he was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

