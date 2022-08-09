No morality, only power the motive behind Nitish Kumar's move: Union minister R K Singh

New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader RK Singh on Tuesday raised questions over the political moves of former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asking how the JD(U) leader would justify an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) which he has often called "corrupt".

"Fifteen years of RJD rule took the state backwards. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also said this multiple times. How will he justify entering into an alliance with the RJD whom he said is corrupt? All of this is politics for power. There is no morality and he should be ashamed," Union Minister RK Singh, who hails from Bihar, told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday resigned as the chief minister signalling the end of his alliance with BJP in the state. Earlier today, he held a meeting with all Janata Dal (United) MLAs on the break-up with the BJP.

All MLAs and MPs of the party supported Kumar's decision and said that they were with him. They also asserted that they will continue to support Nitish Kumar in his decision.

Around 4 pm on Tuesday, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan and met Governor Phagu Chauhan and apprised him of his decision to quit as the state chief minister.

According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told chief minister Kumar in today's meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.

Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.



Paswan had fielded candidates in all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot of the BJP to strengthen its grip by weakening the ally in the state.

Meanwhile, a meeting of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held in Patna at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence with the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress - part of the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state.

According to sources, after the meeting Rashtriya Janata Dal MLAs, MLCs and Rajya Sabha MP authorised party leader Tejashwi Yadav to take a decision and asserted their support to him. According to sources, Congress and Left parties MLAs have also expressed their supported to Yadav.

Sources said that RJD party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is closely watching the developments but everything was being done by Tejashwi Yadav.

Meanwhile, Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Rohini Acharya took to Twitter to post about an impending political change in the state."Get ready for the coronation, lantern holder", she tweeted in Hindi and added a 'victory' emoticon to it.

The RJD-led Opposition in the state has said that it will welcome any re-alignment in Bihar's ruling coalition without the BJP.

Ahead of the RJD convened meeting today, Congress Bihar legislature party leader Ajit Sharma said: "If Nitish Kumar comes, we'll welcome him. If he comes we will support him.A meeting of Mahagathbandhan is being held. We should take a decision to support (him) by considering Nitish Kumar as the CM but we'll be able to tell you only after the meeting." (ANI)

