No need for 3 capitals, Andhra CM misleading people: BJP's Satyamurthy

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 21 (ANI): BJP leader V Satyamurthy on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of misleading the people and said that there is no need for three capitals in the state.

Satyamurthy, along with other party leaders and workers, held a rally in Vijayawada today against the state government's decision to pass the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020'.

"They don't have a proper solution for any of the problems the state is facing. Some of the problems the state is facing have in fact been created by Jagan Mohan Reddy and former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu," Satyamurthy told ANI.

He said that these two are misleading and making fun of the crores of people in the state.

"There is no need to shift the capital. If you (state government) don't have money, then don't spend it. Where is the money for you to shift the capitals? He is doing whatever he wants because of the brute majority they secured in the assembly elections," Satyamurthy said.

"Why cannot they focus on the development of all 13 districts? They don't have to shift the capital to do that," he added.

This comes after Andhra Pradesh State Assembly on Monday passed the 'Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020', which proposes to have a legislative capital at Amaravati, executive capital and Raj Bhavan at Visakhapatnam and judicial capital at Kurnool to fulfil the aspirations of all regions. (ANI)

