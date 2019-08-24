No need for him now: J-K Governor on Rahul Gandhi's visit

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday slammed the Opposition delegation led by Rahul Gandhi, over their visit to the region, which he feels was "nothing but a political action".

"There is no need for him (Rahul Gandhi) now. He was needed when his colleague was speaking in Parliament... If he wants to aggravate the situation and come here to repeat the lie he said in Delhi, it is not good," Malik told ANI here.

"I had invited him out of goodwill but he started doing politics, it was nothing but a political action by these people. It is sad. Parties should keep in mind the national interest in these times," he added.

Besides Gandhi, the delegation included Ghulam Nabi Azad (ongress), D Raja (CPI), Sharad Yadav (rebel JD-U), Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP) and Tiruchi Siva (DMK) which was sent back to Delhi. on its landing in Srinagar.

In a message to the people of Kashmir, Malik said "those people, who used to provoke you, misguide you and used to show you fake dreams, are not your friends."

"After 70 years, a thing has happened which people had not expected. Slowly people understand it and come out of it. We are not doing anything in rush. Slowly we will make them understand the benefits of it. In two-three days you will get to know about many projects for people of Kashmir, especially the youth. For development in villages we have given Rs 5 crore to all District Collectors," Malik said.

"We will make them believe that the coming days are good and those people, who used to provoke you, misguide you and used to show you fake dreams, are not your friends. They furthered their interests and didn't think about you," he added.

On ceasefire violation from across the border, Malik said, "I don't need to say on it. Our forces are well equipped. There moral is high. Whenever something happens, they reply back immediately." (ANI)





