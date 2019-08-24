Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik

No need for him now: J-K Governor on Rahul Gandhi's visit

ANI | Updated: Aug 24, 2019 18:40 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday slammed the Opposition delegation led by Rahul Gandhi, over their visit to the region, which he feels was "nothing but a political action".
"There is no need for him (Rahul Gandhi) now. He was needed when his colleague was speaking in Parliament... If he wants to aggravate the situation and come here to repeat the lie he said in Delhi, it is not good," Malik told ANI here.
"I had invited him out of goodwill but he started doing politics, it was nothing but a political action by these people. It is sad. Parties should keep in mind the national interest in these times," he added.
Besides Gandhi, the delegation included Ghulam Nabi Azad (ongress), D Raja (CPI), Sharad Yadav (rebel JD-U), Manoj Jha (RJD), Majeed Memon (NCP) and Tiruchi Siva (DMK) which was sent back to Delhi. on its landing in Srinagar.
In a message to the people of Kashmir, Malik said "those people, who used to provoke you, misguide you and used to show you fake dreams, are not your friends."
"After 70 years, a thing has happened which people had not expected. Slowly people understand it and come out of it. We are not doing anything in rush. Slowly we will make them understand the benefits of it. In two-three days you will get to know about many projects for people of Kashmir, especially the youth. For development in villages we have given Rs 5 crore to all District Collectors," Malik said.
"We will make them believe that the coming days are good and those people, who used to provoke you, misguide you and used to show you fake dreams, are not your friends. They furthered their interests and didn't think about you," he added.
On ceasefire violation from across the border, Malik said, "I don't need to say on it. Our forces are well equipped. There moral is high. Whenever something happens, they reply back immediately." (ANI)


Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:48 IST

Nation won't forget Jaitley, says Rajnath

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday laid a wreath on the mortal remains of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who passed away at the age of 66 today.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:37 IST

Country lost an intelligent politician, good orator: Raman Singh...

New Delhi [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Expressing grief over the demise of BJP stalwart Arun Jaitley, former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh on Saturday said that the country has lost an intelligent politician and a good orator.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:34 IST

Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia pays tribute to Arun Jaitley

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday paid his tributes to the former finance minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away this morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:33 IST

Haryana govt to observe 2-day state mourning for Arun Jaitley

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 24(ANI): Haryana Government on Wednesday announced a two-day state mourning in honour of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away today in New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:32 IST

Kejriwal condoles Arun Jaitley's demise

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal condoled demise of former finance minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:30 IST

Media persons aggressively handled by Srinagar police, Congress...

New Delhi (India), Aug 24 (ANI): Citing reports that "media persons were aggressively handled by the Srinagar police", the Congress on Saturday said that the party condemned the "draconian measures against the media".

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:27 IST

Puducherry: BJP extends support to AINRC for no-confidence...

Puducherry [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday extended its support to All India NR Congress for moving a no-confidence motion against Assembly speaker VP Sivakolunthu.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:25 IST

Delhi court grants 2-day transit remand of Mokama MLA to Bihar Police

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): A Delhi court on Saturday granted two-day transit remand of MLA, Anant Singh to Bihar Police in connection with the recovery of an AK-47 from his residence in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:24 IST

DMK chief condoles Jaitley's death, calls him an excellent orator

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday expressed his grief over the demise of former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:20 IST

Uttarakhand: Multipurpose camp for locals following cloud burst

Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) [India] Aug 24 (ANI): Uttarakhand District Administration has announced a multipurpose camp in Arakot for the locals on Sunday, after cloud burst and floods crippled the region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:16 IST

Andhra Pradesh: BJP leaders pay homage to Arun Jaitley

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The BJP state unit here organised a program to condole the demise of former finance minister and senior party leader Arun Jaitley on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 24, 2019 19:03 IST

Arun Jaitley's mortal remains brought home

New Delhi [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Mortal remains of former Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was brought to his residence in South Delhi on Saturday from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he passed away earlier today.

Read More
iocl