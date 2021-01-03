No need to do politics over COVID-19 vaccines: Giriraj Singh

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister Giriraj Singh hit out at those who are raising question over the Drugs Controller General of India's decision to give nod to two coronavirus vaccines for restricted emergency use and said that there is no need to do any politics on the matter.

"I will only say today that it is a happy occasion for the country and it is time to honour our scientists. There is no need to do any politics on this. This is good news for those people who were living in fear and don't add it to politics and respect scientists. Do not abuse scientists, instead of honouring them. Many leaders of the country have raised the question of scientists. I think it is very sad," Singh told ANI.

The BJP MP from Begusarai also lauded scientists for developing COVID -19 vaccines.

"If anyone wants to ask a question, do raise but have trust in our scientists. All this is happening with all protocols. Scientists of the country should not be defamed in the world. Today, under the self-reliant (Atmanirbhar Bharat) the scientists of the country have achieved such success. Many countries have worked on the vaccine to fight the COVID-19. India has also worked and it is a matter of pride for me," he said.

"I do not understand that Congress had a problem when there were China-India border issues. Someone would say I will not take the BJP vaccine. It is unfortunate," he said.

COVID-19 vaccines of Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech were granted permission for restricted use in an emergency situation, the DCGI said.

Hitting out at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for terming COVID-19 vaccine as "BJP vaccine" and announcing that he would not take it, Singh said: "I do not understand that these are the people who would secretly get vaccinated but they will hide this from the people to keep people in a state of illusion through such things."

"The vaccine belongs to the country. Scientists belong to the country and it is a symbol of self-reliant India. There can be nothing better than this," he added. (ANI)