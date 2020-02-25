No need to protest, our govt is just two months old, says Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party should give the Maha Vikas Aghadi government time to work on issues concerning the state and should not resort to protests.

Speaking to media about BJP's protest against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Ajit Pawar said, "Every party has a right to protest, BJP can also protest against the state government on any issue. We are just two months old, we will try to work in such a way that opposition doesn't get a chance to hold such protest in the future."

"The opposition must show patience and should give time to us. We invite the BJP to participate with the MVA govt for the betterment of Maharashtra," he said.

"After seeing BJP's leader of opposition protest yesterday at the steps of the Assembly, I recollect our old days as opposition," the NCP leader said.

"We have slowly started doing things for farmers and on women issues. The state budget will be announced soon and many issues will be taken in it," he added.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena hit out at its former ally BJP for boycotting the customary tea party on the day of commencement of the Budget session of state Assembly.

"By boycotting the customary tea party, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis has clearly stated what his stand will be in the Budget session in the state. The opposition should have attended the tea party and should have discussed with the MVA on issues concerning the people," Shiv Sena said through its editorial Saamana. (ANI)

