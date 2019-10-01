No need to take HC's permission for Goddess Durga idol immersion: Shah in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday here said that people don't have to take permission from the high court to immerse Goddess Durga's idol anymore after the BJP won 18 parliamentary seats in the state.

Speaking to media at a Durga Puja Pandal here, Shah said, "Some time ago if anybody had to do immersion of idol of Goddess Durga then that person had to go in the high court but after BJP getting 18 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, no one has to go to the court now for the same."

"I assure you that in the next assembly polls in the state you will be able to worship for Basant Panchmi along Durga puja. You will also be able to celebrate Ram Navmi and Krishna Janmashtami," he said.

The BJP President further said, "In our country, every religion has the constitutional right to celebrate and observe festivals but some states due to vote bank politics have infringed upon this right."

"I am going to pray that our Bengal once again becomes "Sonar Bangla," he added. (ANI)

