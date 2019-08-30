No notice served to Pragya Thakur, says BJP's media in-charge in Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): BJP on Friday denied media reports that a gag order had been issued by the party to Pragya Singh Thakur.

"No notice has been served to Pragya Thakur, these reports are false," said BJP media in-charge in Madhya Pradesh, Lokendra Parashar.

He was reacting to a media report which said that she has been told not to speak in public after a series of her controversial statements had left the party red-faced.

In the latest such instance, the Bhopal MP made controversial remarks on August 26 in which she said that the Opposition was resorting to sorcery on BJP leaders in the context of the passing away of some top leaders of the party. (ANI)

