No objection to survey of madrasas by UP govt, says Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Arshad Madani

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): Soon after the convention of madrassas of Uttar Pradesh is underway in Darul Uloom, Deoband, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani on Sunday said there is no objection from the madrassas on the issue of the survey of unrecognized madrassas by the state government.

"There is no opposition among us regarding the survey. We have instructed the Ulemas to give correct answers to whatever questions are asked to them and people should cooperate fully in the survey," Madani said.



He said the madrassas are instructed to keep their rules and account correct and conduct audits from time to time.

Madani said that the madrassas will not take help from the government for day-to-day religious affairs adding that the government can help in building schools and colleges.

"There is no anger in the Muslim society about the survey. We run madrassas with the donations of Muslims. The account is open. Anyone can check if there are atrocities against children in any madrassa. If something is found then, shut it down," Madani said.

Madani said if a madrasa is on the land of the government, then the government has the right to demolish it, but "if the madrasa is on its own land, then we are against it."

He said the convention appealed to all Islamic madrassas to cooperate with the survey team.

"Thus, madrassas are advised to provide accurate information to the survey team so that there are no adverse events. If there are regulatory lapses, the same should be addressed on an urgent basis. Secondly, maintain financial transparency, get audited annually by auditors, keep records of audits, and ensure audits are flawless. Maintain the madrasa property documents," Madani said.



Madani said the madrassas were advised to ensure that the property of the madrasa or the society or the trust running them are registered as per rules.



He said madrassas are advised to maintain a hygienic and clean environment for the students.



A convention of madrassas of Uttar Pradesh was held in Darul Uloom, Deoband on the survey of unrecognized madrassas by the state government on Sunday. The convention was attended by over 250 madrassa representatives.

Earlier this month, the Uttar Pradesh government started the process of conducting a survey of the Islamic education institutions.

According to the government order, the survey will be on the basis of 12 aspects. The teams of officials for the Madrassas survey have been constituted by District Magistrate (DM) as per government order.

Earlier, the UP government declared to conduct a survey in unrecognised madrassas to ascertain information on the number of students, teachers, curriculum and its affiliation with any non-government organisation.

The survey of unrecognized Madrassas is conducted to ensure the basic facilities of the students of Madrassas.

Danish Azad Ansari Minister of State for Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Waqf Department has informed that the order also holds to give maternity leave and child care leave to women employees working in madrasas in the light of the rules applicable in the Department of Secondary Education and Basic Education.

All the District Magistrates (DMs) in Uttar Pradesh have been issued instructions regarding the survey. The government has also ordered holding a survey of unrecognised madrassas by October 5. The teams will constitute officials of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) and District Minority Officers.

Once the survey is conducted it has also been instructed to hand over the report to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) after which ADM will present the consolidated statements to the District Magistrates (DMs).

Moreover, it has been ordered that in case of a disputed management committee or in case of the death of any employee in an aided Madrassas, a post-facto approval for appointment by the principal Madrassas and District Minority Welfare Officer in the dependent quota of the deceased and the existence of a valid management committee has to be sought. (ANI)

