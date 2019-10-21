BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav (File Photo)
BJP General Secretary Bhupender Yadav (File Photo)

No official discussions on deputy CM post in Maharashtra with Shiv Sena; will win with three-fourth majority, says Bhupender Yadav

By Pragya Kaushika | Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:15 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's Maharashtra in-charge for elections and the party's General Secretary, Bhupender Yadav on Monday said that there has been no discussions on allocation of the post of deputy chief minister's post with the party's ally Shiv Sena and that prerogative of the decision lies with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Speaking to ANI, Yadav said there has been no official discussion on the post of deputy chief minister with Shiv Sena.
"The decision is a prerogative of Devendra Fadnavis who is our chief ministerial candidate and not of anyone else, " he said claiming that BJP-Shiv Sena alliance will win the assembly polls in Maharashtra with a three-fourth majority.
The statement assumes significance as the two NDA allies were at loggerheads even days ahead of the Assembly polls over the issue of seat-sharing and post of Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister if voted to power.
BJP and Shiv Sena had in 2014 contested the Assembly polls individually and only came together this year ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
Yadav said that the two came together this time to work for the betterment of the state.
"Our physics and mathematics all match including the ideology. We both care for the development of Maharashtra. For a strong alliance, discussions were held under the leadership of central leadership. The foundation of the alliance was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to build the nation stronger and Shiv Sena also knows that together we can fight the outside forces better," he said.
The results for the Assembly polls are scheduled to be declared on October 24.
The senior leader also lauded Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray's attempt at seeking to get elected to the Assembly, the first from the Thackeray family to do so.
"It is a good sign that shows that people's trust in democracy is growing stronger. Aditya is leading Shiv Sena and to decide who will lead it and how is entirely up to Shiv Sena," he added.
On the role of allies in NDA, Yadav reiterated PM's slogan - National Ambition and Regional Aspirations.
The BJP leader also rubbished claims that the senior BJP leader and union minister Nitin Gadkari was left out of the ticket distribution. "This is entirely incorrect. The process had seen full participation of all members including Gadkari. Every allegation is baseless," he said.
Yadav elicited confidence that Fadnavis would be re-elected as the chief minister of the state after successful five-year tenure and would repeat the tenure as he has governed with full transparency. "He has begun few tasks while in his five-year tenure and will need to complete those in another term. These are in fields of irrigation, roads and metro in Pune," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:30 IST

Blue wafer solar cells not to qualify under domestically-made...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Solar photovoltaic (PV) cell made of imported semi-processed blue wafers would not qualify as domestically produced equipment to get benefits under government schemes, the Centre clarified on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:30 IST

New Delhi: Aerobridge operator fails alcohol test, suspended for 3 months

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Monday suspended aerobridge operator who was found positive in Breath Analyzer (BA) test.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:27 IST

Amritsar train tragedy 2018: Action already initiated against 6...

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday said that departmental action has been initiated against six police officers and seven employees of the Municipal Corporation (MC) Amritsar were charge-sheeted in connection with the Dussehra 2018 train

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:19 IST

Moderate turnout in assembly bypolls

New Delhi, Oct 21 (ANI): The bypolls to 51 assembly seats in 17 states saw largely moderate turnout with the lone seat in Arunachal Pradesh recording the highest turnout of 90.74 per per cent while 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh recording the lowest at around 47 per cent.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:19 IST

Amethi: Trainer aircraft crashes at Fursatganj airfield, pilot safe

Amethi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A trainee pilot had a close shave when the aircraft he was flying crashed here at the Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA) at Fursatganj while landing.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 21:07 IST

BSP leader throws ink on EVM machine in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader, Sunil Khambe threw ink on the EVM at a polling booth while voting for Maharashtra Assembly polls on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:57 IST

Convene Sentence Review Board meetings every 3 months: Delhi HC...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday directed the Kejriwal government to convene the meeting of Sentence Review Board (SRB) at an interval of every three months as per norms.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:56 IST

Police seizes illicit liquor from car in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): A team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) West district arrested a person and seized 78 cartons of illicit liquor from a car near Raja Garden Chowk area here, police said.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:47 IST

Workshop by NMCG to mull on ensuring 'clean' and 'perennial'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 21 (ANI): International and national environmentalists and experts mull over ensuring the perennial flow of river Ganges at a workshop organised by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:43 IST

Defence Ministry clears Rs 3,300 crore acquisitions including...

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI): The Defence Ministry on Monday cleared acquisitions worth over Rs 3,300 crore for the Indian Army including Made in India anti-tank guided missiles for taking out enemy tanks.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:39 IST

UP sees lowest voting percentage in assembly bypolls

New Delhi, [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh, which saw voting on 11 seats, recorded the lowest polling percentage of 47 per cent among 17 states where assembly bypolls were held on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 21, 2019 20:37 IST

Centre committed to strengthening border infra to tackle...

Ladakh [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said the Centre was committed to bolstering infrastructure in border areas to "effectively deal with any threats that undermine the peace and tranquillity" in the country.

Read More
iocl