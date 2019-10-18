Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaking at an election rally in Gurugram, Haryana, on Friday. Photo/ANI
No one can say there is any corruption charge against Khattar: Rajnath Singh

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 22:24 IST

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday praised Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, saying nobody can say that there is a corruption charge against him.
Addressing an election rally here, Singh said: "You have seen other parties' work but you have also seen how Khattar worked. No one can say, not even the opposition, that there is any corruption charge against Khattar. The Haryana Chief Minister worked like a 'Sewak' to run the government."
Singh further said: "We have never fooled the people. We made efforts to provide gas cylinders to every household and provide toilets for every household. Khattar has made it possible in Haryana."
In a lighter tone, the Defence Minister said, "EVM stands for every vote for Manohar and every vote for Modi."
Speaking about the development efforts of the Centre, Singh said: "We have arranged Rs 3.5 lakh crore for the Jal Shakti Mission. In the coming years, we will do interlinking of rivers and water harvesting so that no farmer is affected by floods and droughts."
"PM Modi is taking forward the work started by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee of making roads. We will link villages to airports and ports. We have arranged Rs 1 lakh crore for this," he said.
Hitting out at the opposition for targetting Modi over Rafale deal, Singh said: "The Congress abused Prime Minister Modi over Rafale. Now seven Rafale jets will be here at Ambala Air force station. Rafale travels at supersonic speed and the Congress is opposing it. That is why the Congress is going down at supersonic speed."
Explaining about his visit to France, Singh said: "I went to France and I prayed on Rafale jet there because it was Vijaya Dashmi on that day. So I did puja of Rafael as there can be no bigger weapon than this."
He said, "I wrote Om. When I wrote Om, then Muslim, Christian, and Sikh all were present there. The opposition says why I did write Om. If not Om, then what should I write -- your name or the abuses you hurled at Prime Minister Modi."
"Om is a universal word. Christians call Amen; Muslims call Ameen; Sikh says Ek Omkar," he added. (ANI)

