No one has the guts to divide India: RS Prasad to Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday slammed AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi for tearing a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha and said that no one has the guts to divide India.

"The act of tearing the bill is very irresponsible. This is an insult of the Parliament. We all were listening to his arguments. He could walk out or cast his vote against the Bill. This is completely wrong and we oppose it," Prasad told media here.

"He (Owaisi) said India will again be divided. I would say with the utmost respect,

Kisi ki himmat nahi hai Bharat ka partition karde. Ye desh mazboot hai. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian, sab milkar sath rehte hain aur iss desh ko aage badhate hain. Ab iss desh ko koi thodh nahi sakta (No one has the guts to divide India. This country is very strong. Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian--all stay together and are taking the nation forward. Now no one can break this country)," he added.

Owaisi tore a copy of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in the Lok Sabha, saying that the Bill tries to divide the country.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Owaisi said the Bill is not only the part of a conspiracy to make Indian Muslims stateless but will also lead to pose a risk to the national security.

Justifying his act to tear the Bill, Owaisi said that he was following the footprints of Mahatma Gandhi, who opposed the certificate which was issued to Asia-origin people in South Africa.

Addressing the Chair, he said: "You know madam how Mahatma Gandhi became Mahatma? He tore the national registration card in South Africa. Since Mahatma tore that card, I am tearing this as it tries to divide the country."

"The government is hatching a conspiracy by the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) to make Muslims stateless. I oppose this Bill as it is against the Constitution and an insult to our freedom fighters," he said.

During his speech, the AIMIM chief asked the Central government as to how many non-Muslims of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh would be granted Indian citizenship under the Bill.

"This Bill has been brought so that one more partition can be done. This is worse than (Adolf) Hitler's law," he stated.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2019 seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)

