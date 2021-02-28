No one is talking about unemployment, attempt to divert attention from real issues: Tejashwi Yadav

New Delhi [India], February 28 (ANI): In a veiled attack at the Bharatiya Janata Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday said no one is talking about unemployment and problems of people and asserted there is an attempt to divert attention from the real issues.

"Talk about the concerns of youth, jobs of the unemployed, about the interest of jawans. In democracy, no one is talking about the problems of people, farmers and unemployment. Instead of this, talks are being held to divert attention from the real issues," read a tweet by the RJD leader translated from Hindi.

Yadav has stepped up their criticism of the BJP-led Central government as Assembly polls in 4 States and Puducherry are around the corner. Earlier on Friday, he rode a bicycle from his residence to the secretariat in Patna as a mark of protest against the fuel price hike.

He has said that the RJD will contest Assembly elections in Assam.

"Our party used to be a national party & we want to expand now. Assam is the gateway of NorthEast. We have decided to contest Assembly polls in Assam. We have discussed with Congress about the alliance and will also be speaking to Ajmal sahab (AIUDF)," said Yadav. (ANI)