No one other than Priyanka will be 100 pc acceptable as Cong president, says Anil Shastri

Congress leader Anil Shastri in conversation with ANI on Thursday. Photo/ANI
ANI | Updated: Jul 18, 2019 22:14 IST

New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): Congress leader Anil Shastri on Thursday said that Priyanka Gandhi should be made the party president as no one other than her is "100 per cent acceptable."
"I believe that since Rahul jee has resigned voluntarily (from the post of party president), there is no one other than Priyanka Gandhi who will be more acceptable. I also believe that she has the ability to take the party leaders and workers along. She has a certain following among masses too," said Shashtri while talking to ANI.
Shastri said that delay in appointing the party president is because there is no one with 100 per cent acceptability within the Congress party.
"She (Priyanka) puts forth her views with maturity and her acceptability within the Congress is 100 per cent," he said while adding that he believes Priyanka will get unanimously elected as the party president.
Asserting that party needs strong leadership, he said: "Congress respects Rahul's sentiments. I respect him too. Congress party needs leadership. The situation through which Congress is passing right now, I believe that the party should get a president as soon as possible."
"Due to delay in choosing a new president, it seems that there is no one in the party, who is acceptable to all and which can keep it united," he said.
The Congress leader warned that if somebody is made the president and a section doesn't accept him, then there are chances of the disintegration of the party.
"See, there is Mamata Congress (TMC), Sharad Pawar Congress (NCP), Jaganmohan Congress (YSRC). So if there is no strong leadership, I won't be surprised if regional Congress emerges in states...be it in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, or Maharashtra," he said.
"So, a powerful leader, who is acceptable to all, is necessary. If we are looking for such a person, then there is no one other than the members of the Gandhi family," he said.
"Such is the situation of Congress party that there will be a question mark on its existence without Gandhi family," added Shashtri.
Commenting on the recent crisis that has hit the party in several states, he said: "Since there is no leadership, that is why you are seeing this disintegration. I think there will be further disintegration in the coming times. So, the Congress should elect a new president as soon as possible." (ANI)

iocl