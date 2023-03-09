"No one poached me": CTR Nirmal kumar after resigning from BJP

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 9 (ANI): CTR Nirmal Kumar, Tamil Nadu BJP IT wing chief who recently joined AIADMK on Thursday said that "no one poached him" after resigning from the party.

"It was a hardcore decision to leave the party. No one has poached me. It is my decision," he said.

"Aligning to a party is not poaching or it is not a shopping kind of thing. It is an emotion", said CTR Nirmal Kumar.

CTR Nirmal Kumar on Sunday resigned from the Bhartiya Janta Party.

After leaving the party, he joined AIADMK in the presence of AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS).

On March 6, CTR. Nirmal Kumar took to Twitter to inform his decision about leaving the party.

"I have travelled for the last 1.5 years through as many dilemmas as I could! I have worked hard and honestly, only pain remains! goodbye" CTR Nirmal Kumar tweeted.



After this decision, he visited the residence of AIADMK interim general secretary EPS and joined AIADMK.

AIADMK party through its Twitter handle also confirmed this development.

"Hon'ble Interim General Secretary Mr. @EPSTamilNadu met him, at his residence today, Bharatiya Janata Party Information Technology and Social Media Wing State President Shri. @CTR_Nirmalkumar met them in person and joined himself as a basic member of the association" AIADMK tweeted.

CTR Nirmal Kumar levelled severe allegations against Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai.

CTR Nirmal Kumar in his resignation statement said, "For the past year the leaders and cadres are treated as slippers and not having any concerns about the party and petty gratification of spying his party functionaries and cadres."

The resignation statement further stated that the Tamil Nadu BJP is heading towards destruction.

"Party is led by a mentally stunted person and Party is inching towards destruction. The structure is not even 20 per cent when compared to 2019. The person who lives in imagination cannot understand the ground reality." read the resignation statement. (ANI)

