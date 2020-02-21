No one should be scared of CAA, says Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM

New Delhi [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said that he discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) in his meeting with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and no one should be scared of the new Citizenship law.

"We have discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. I have already cleared my stance on these issues. This law (CAA) is not to take away citizenship from anyone. However, this law is about giving citizenship to the minorities of the neighboring countries. No one should be scared of CAA," Thackeray said at the press conference after meeting Prime Minister.

"Regarding the NRC, the Centre has said that it will not be held nationwide. As for the NPR and Census, Census is conducted every 10 years and I have assured all my state's residents that their citizenship will not be taken away," he added.

Speaking about the other issues discussed in the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Uddhav said, "A few days ago I wrote a letter regarding GST. We also held discussions over the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana."

The Maharashtra Chief Minister was accompanied by his son Aaditya Thackeray and party leader Sanjay Raut in the press conference. (ANI)

