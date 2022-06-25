'No one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name', says Uddhav as Shinde faction names group after Shiv Sena founder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): As rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde named their group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb' amid the ongoing tussle with the Uddhav Thackeray faction, the Maharashtra Chief Minister on Saturday said that the former faction can take their own decisions but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name.

Earlier today, former Minister of State for Home and rebel MLA Deepak Kesarkar told ANI that Eknath Shinde-led MLAs have formed a new group 'Shiv Sena Balasaheb'.

Addressing party leaders during the national executive committee meeting in the Shiv Sena Bhawan, Thackeray said, "Some people are asking me to say something but I've already said that they(rebel MLAs) can do whatever they want to do, I won't interfere in their matters. They can take their own decision, but no one should use Balasaheb Thackeray's name."

The Chief Minister later left the Shiv Sena Bhawan with Minister Aaditya Thackeray after the conclusion of the meeting.



Notably, the decision of the Shinde faction comes at a time when Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was holding the executive meeting of Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government continues to be in a combative mode with 38 of its rebel MLAs are camping in Guwahati.