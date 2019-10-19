No one will be spared: Yogi Adityanath on Kamlesh Tiwari murder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that killers of Kamlesh Tiwari will be brought to book.

"Whosoever will create an atmosphere of fear will be dealt with severely. Any such incident will not be tolerated. Anyone found involved in Kamlesh Tiwari will not be spared," Adityanath told ANI here.

Tiwari was shot dead in Lucknow on Friday. He was the former leader of Hindu Mahasabha and had founded the Hindu Samaj Party.

After being attacked, the leader was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries. The assailants managed to flee the spot. A revolver was also recovered from the site of the crime.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted to investigate his murder.

"He (Kamlesh Tiwari) was the president of Hindu Samaj Party. The assailants came to his house in Lucknow yesterday, sat and had tea with him, and later killed him after sending all security guards out to buy something from the market," Adityanath added.

Three persons have been held by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat Police in connection with the murder of Kamlesh Tiwari, UP's Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh said on Saturday.

"During initial interrogation, the accused persons confessed to their involvement in the murder. They had been radicalised and killed the victim for a 2015 speech given by the victim in which he had said some objectionable things," Singh said.

The accused, who were arrested in Gujarat, have been identified as Maulana Mohsin Sheikh (24), Khurshid Ahmed Pathan (23) and Faizan (21).

The victim's family said that he had received a threat to his life in 2016. (ANI)

