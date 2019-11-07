Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Maharashtra minister Sudhir Mungantiwar speaking to media persons in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo/ANI

No plan of forming a minority govt in Maharashtra: Mungantiwar

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 21:50 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amidst the continued deadlock over the formation of government in the state, Maharashtra minister and BJP senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday stated the party had no plans of forming a government in the state in minority.
The remark came during a press conference conducted by Mungantiwar.
Upon being asked whether, BJP, being the single largest party, will think of forming the government in minority, Mungantiwar replied, "There is no such plan in our consideration."
"We want to run a strong and stable government and our wish is to form the government with Shiv Sena only," he added.
"Even Uddhav (Thackeray) ji had said that Devendra Fadnavis Ji is also a Shiv Sainik," the minister said while responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement that there will be a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena.
A delegation of the BJP had met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier today.
In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.
On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:40 IST

Coal Ministry announces 300 pc hike in ex-gratia for fatal coal...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Thursday announced 300 per cent hike in ex-gratia amount -- from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 15 lakh -- for fatal coal mine accidents.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:38 IST

Governing Council meeting of Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The first meeting of the Governing Council of the newly-established Centre of Excellence in Oil, Gas and Energy was held at IIT Bombay under the chairmanship of Dr Anil Kakodkar on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:34 IST

MoUs worth Rs 92,000 cr signed during Himachal Global Investors...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday said that Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 92,000 crore were signed during the Global Investors Meet here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:32 IST

Himachal Pradesh HC directs state govt to file fresh status...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): In a matter regarding protection of stray cattle in Himachal Pradesh, the High Court on Thursday directed the state Government to file a fresh status report with regard to the opening of Gaushalas and Gausadans in the state.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Congress delegation visits detention camp at Silchar Central Jail

Silchar (Assam) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A high-level team of Congress including leaders like team Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik and Sushmita Dev on Thursday visited a detention centre in Silchar and met people who are 'illegally' detained as foreigners.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:23 IST

Goa CM to inquire about Panchayat charging tourists for taking pictures

Panaji (Goa) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that he would inquire about Parra village Panchayat allegedly charging tourists for taking pictures in the area.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:21 IST

Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, Indore Police conducts flag...

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Indore Police is carrying out flag march in several areas while appealing for peace.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Kerala: 52-yr-old BSNL employee commits suicide over non-payment...

Nilambur (Kerala) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A 52-year-old employee of the Bharat Sanchar Nagar Limited (BSNL) allegedly committed suicide for not receiving his salary since January 2019 here in Nilambur of Malappuram district on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:09 IST

Punjab: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar visits Golden Temple

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the Sikh community around the world is celebrating the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar here.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

It is my area, my home: Sunny Deol on attending Kartarpur...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Gurdaspur, Sunny Deol, who will be a part of the official 'jatha' attending the inauguration ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, said that he will definitely go as it is "my area and my home".

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:08 IST

Union Ministers, senior BJP leaders meet RSS affiliates to...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Top union ministers and senior BJP leadership on Thursday held a five-hour-long meeting with RSS affiliates to discuss issues concerning the country's economy.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 22:04 IST

I-T Department seizes unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.55 cr in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Income Tax Department made a high case seizure after conducting a search in the case of a businessman in Pune.

Read More
iocl