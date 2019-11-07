No plan of forming a minority govt in Maharashtra: Mungantiwar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Amidst the continued deadlock over the formation of government in the state, Maharashtra minister and BJP senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar on Thursday stated the party had no plans of forming a government in the state in minority.

The remark came during a press conference conducted by Mungantiwar.

Upon being asked whether, BJP, being the single largest party, will think of forming the government in minority, Mungantiwar replied, "There is no such plan in our consideration."

"We want to run a strong and stable government and our wish is to form the government with Shiv Sena only," he added.

"Even Uddhav (Thackeray) ji had said that Devendra Fadnavis Ji is also a Shiv Sainik," the minister said while responding to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's statement that there will be a Chief Minister from Shiv Sena.

A delegation of the BJP had met the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari earlier today.

In the recently concluded assembly elections, BJP won 105 seats while Shiv Sena bagged 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

Even after getting the required numbers to form the government, there has been a delay in cobbling up a coalition as Shiv Sena has insisted that the two parties had a '50-50' power-sharing agreement before the elections.

On the other hand, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that Shiv Sena was not promised the chief ministerial post for two-and-a-half years when the alliance was sealed before the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

