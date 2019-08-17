No plans to stop pro-people scheme, clarifies Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Saturday said that his government has no plans to stop any "pro-people schemes" including Anna Bhagya.

"Our govt has no plans to scrap any of the pro-people schemes. Our Government is pro-people Government. I have already signed the file to release grants to continue Anna Bhagya scheme" the twitter handle of Karnataka Chief Minister's Office quoted him as saying.

The clarification comes in the wake of questions raised by former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"Our govt had launched Anna Bhagya to provide 7 Kgs of rice to 4 Cr people having BPL cards. There is a news that current @BJP4Karnataka govt is discussing to reduce the quantum of rice. If something like that happens then I will initiate statewide protest," Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets.

"The govt may be planning to downsize Anna Bhagya to fund Kisan Samman. We don't have any objection to give Rs4,000 to the farmers but we oppose the diversion of poor people's scheme. Even most of the farmers are beneficiaries of Anna Bhagya. This is nothing but anti-poor policy," he added.

The former Chief Minister said migration reduced to a greater extent after the introduction of Anna Bhagya.

Siddaramaiah also took a jibe at the state government regarding the flood situation.

"One part of the state has floods & the other part is witnessing severe drought. It has been 22 days since @BSYBJP took the oath but still there is no cabinet to take decisions in these times," he said in the tweet.

"@BSYBJP only knows to speak but has failed miserably to make central govt understand the situation. Central govt has not released any funds to flood affected areas. @PMOIndia should have visited the areas but instead sends 2 ministers. Are they going to announce relief funds?" he questioned. (ANI)

