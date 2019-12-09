No political agenda, CAB to liberate minorities of Pak, Bangladesh and Afghanistan of 'torturous life': Shah

New Delhi [India], Dec 9 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Parliament on Monday that there was no political agenda behind the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB), 2019, and said it will liberate minorities of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan from "torturous life".

While moving the bill for passage in Lok Sabha, the Home Minister said that the Central government is committed to doing justice with "lakhs of crore of people" who are being subjected to religious persecution in the neighbouring countries.

"There is no political agenda behind this bill. There is no question of it doing injustice to anyone. With the passing of this bill, lakhs of crores of people will get rid of torturous life and become citizens of India," he told the House.

He further said, "We are committed to implementing CAB which gives protection to persecuted communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh."

Expressing his sympathy with non-Muslims of Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said that they fled their countries when life became unbearable for them and the bill will provide a life of dignity and respect to them in India.

"No one leaves their country easily. No one wants to leave their village. But lakhs of people fled their countries out of the anxiety and torment they faced there and now they have been living in India without access to basic facilities like education and health facilities," Shah said.

He said the migrants have been living their life like a hell in India after fleeing persecution. "After this bill, they will get rights and respect," he stated

Shah said that his government is committed to uphold and promote the secular values enshrined in the Constitution.

Addressing concerns of the people of Northeast, he said, "We are also committed to protecting the socio and linguistic and cultural identity of people of Northeast."

Through this Bill, Indian citizenship will be provided to the members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from the three countries to India till December 31, 2014, to put an end to them being treated as illegal immigrants in the country. (ANI)