No problem in availability of urea, state govt should look in distribution: Narendra Singh Tomar

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday commented on the Urea shortage in Madhya Pradesh and said the state government is working in this regard.

"There is no problem related to the availability of Urea. As far as its distribution is concerned the state government should look into it and I think they are working on it," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

A severe shortage of urea which is considered as valuable fertilizer led to a scuffle amongst Madhya Pradesh farmers in Ashok Naga on December 10.

It has been noticed that the state has been facing a urea crisis, leading to a blame game between the Centre and the Kamal Nath-led state government. (ANI)

