No proposal for reduction of pension, committed to welfare of pensioners: Centre

New Delhi [India], April 19 (ANI): The Centre on Sunday reiterated that there is no proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions said.

"As clarified earlier, it is being reiterated that there is no such proposal for reduction of pension and no action is contemplated by the Government in this respect. Instead, the Government is committed for the welfare and well being of the pensioners," Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a release.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh too, while speaking to ANI, refuted any speculation regarding the cutting down of pensions in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Government has neither held any discussion nor considered cutting the pension of senior citizens. Also, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government can never take such an insensitive step of transferring the pension money of people above 80 years of age to COVID fund," he added.

Talking about the UPSC and SSC examinations, the Union Minister said: "UPSC and SSC examinations that were put on hold due to lockdown, will definitely take place. We will take a call after May 3 and reschedule dates in a manner that it gives sufficient time to all the aspirants to reach to their designated examination centres." (ANI)