No proposal sent by Delhi govt on free rides to women in Delhi metro: Centre

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:13 IST

New Delhi [India], June 27 (ANI): The Centre on Thursday said in the Lok Sabha that it has not received any proposal on Delhi government's plans to provide free ride for women commuters in Delhi metro.
Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri gave this information in a written reply to Saugata Roy in the Lok Sabha.
The minister also stated that the Centre does not have any proposal to provide free rides to women travelers in the Delhi Metro trains. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:37 IST

2 trekkers dead, 3 rescued from Kinnaur Kailash mountain

Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): District Police and Quick Response Team (QRT) have rescued three trekkers and recovered two dead bodies from the Kinnaur Kailash mountain.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:31 IST

Naxal carrying Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head killed in Sukma

Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 27 (ANI): A Naxal, carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, was killed by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) here on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:30 IST

South Chennai District Congress chief suspended for anti-party activities

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jun 27 (ANI): South Chennai District Congress President Karate R Thiagarajan has been suspended from the party for "frequent anti-party activities", the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:28 IST

Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

Mumbai [India], June 27 (ANI): A US-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at London Stansted Airport on Thursday owing to a bomb threat.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:27 IST

1 active terrorist from Anantnag arrested by joint team of...

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 27 (ANI): After a joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the security forces, the team arrested one active terrorist and recovered the dead body of another from orchards in Bijbehara area of Anantnag on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:23 IST

Will give Rs 5 lakh to Jharkhand lynching victim's wife: Delhi...

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan on Thursday announced the body will give a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the wife of Tabrez Ansari who was allegedly lynched on suspicion of theft in Jharkhand a few days ago.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:21 IST

Interstate illegal arms supplier gang busted, 3 arrested in Delhi

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Delhi Police busted an interstate illegal arms supplier gang on Thursday by arresting two alleged arm suppliers and their aide active in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi-NCR region for the last 20 years.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:19 IST

Expedite completion of NIDM's Southern Campus training centre in...

New Delhi [India], Jun 27 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday urged the Ministry of Home Affairs to expedite the completion of the Southern Campus building of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) in Andhra Pradesh's Krishna district.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:19 IST

Centre has not released MGNREGA, NDRF amount for Karnataka, says...

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], June 27 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the Central government has still not released Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) amount of about Rs 2,000 crore. Kumaraswamy also said that the National Disaster R

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:17 IST

TN: NIA arrests one more person in Ramalingam murder case

Tirunelveli (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 27 (ANI): The National Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the murder of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) leader V Ramalingam.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:05 IST

CM inaugurates new Secretariat and Assembly as police detain...

Hyderabad (Telangana), Jun 27 (ANI): Telangana state police on Thursday, detained opposition leaders protesting the TRS government's move to construct a new Secretariat by demolishing the existing buildings. Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhara Rao laid the foundation stone for the complex on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:00 IST

Indian Medical Council bill introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): The government on Thursday introduced in the Lok Sabha the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 which aims at bringing transparency, accountability and quality in the governance of medical educations in the country.

