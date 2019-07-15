No proposal to convert the Nehru Museum Memorial as monument for former PMs: Prahlad Patel in LS

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The government said on Monday that there was no proposal to convert the Nehru Museum Memorial and Library as a monument for all former Prime Ministries.

"However, the government has approved a proposal to set up a new Museum on the Prime Ministers of India in Teen Murti complex," Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

He said the prime objective behind the move was to broaden a better understanding of India's democratic ethos, create curiosity about the office, life and personality of Prime Ministers among the visitors and the public at large.



Patel said the Museum is likely to be commissioned by October 2020.

Nehru Museum Memorial and Library in the Teen Murti complex was the official residence of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister and it was set up in his memory as an autonomous institution under the Union Culture Ministry.

The Congress had opposed the government's move accusing it to be an attempt to dilute the legacy of Nehru. But the government had denied the charges, saying the move was not an attempt to dilute Nehru's legacy. (ANI)

