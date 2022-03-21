No proposal to increase funds allocated per MP under MPLAD: Govt to Rajya Sabha

New Delhi [India], March 21 (ANI): The central government on Monday informed the Rajya Sabha that there is no proposal under its consideration to increase the funds allocated per MP under the MPLAD scheme for now.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh made the announcement through a written reply to a query raised by Left Democratic Front MP Jose K Mani.

Replying to Mani's question "whether the government has any plans or proposal to increase the funds allocated per MP under the MPLADS scheme", the Minister said, "There is no proposal under consideration of the government to increase the funds allocated per MP under the MPLAD scheme, at present".



Asked "whether the government may be able to allocate at least Rs 2 crore per assembly constituency that falls inside a parliamentary constituency", Singh said such proposals "does not arise".

Under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS), each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crores per annum to be taken up in his or her constituency.

The Rajya Sabha members can recommend works in one or more districts in the state from where he or she has been elected.

The nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme. (ANI)

