No proposal to reduce superannuation age of central govt employees

New Delhi [India], Sept 24 (ANI): The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has clarified that the rumours circulating over social media about a proposal for reducing the age of superannuation of central government employees are baseless, sources said.

There is no such proposal either, sources added.

"The rumours circulating in social media about Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) having given clearance to a proposal for reducing the age of superannuation of Central Govt employees w.e.f. 01.04.2020 are baseless. It has been clarified that there is no such proposal," they said. (ANI)

