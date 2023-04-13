"No question...": Former Bihar CM Manjhi on joining NDA, says Nitish Kumar has all qualities to become PM

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday said that the ruling chief minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has all the qualities of becoming the prime minister and that there was absolutely "no question" about joining the NDA ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Manjhi also hailed Nitish Kumar's effort to unite the opposition ahead of the general elections.

"There is no question of it (joining NDA). I've taken a vow that I will stay with Nitish Kumar. Nitish Kumar has all the qualities to become a PM. He is making an honest effort to unite the opposition parties," Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) founder said.



Manjhi earlier today called on the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital.

The meeting follows a day after Nitish Kumar met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was also present in the meeting.

After the meeting, Kharge talked of fighting the polls unitedly. Rahul Gandhi also talked of "standing together and fighting together". Kejriwal said it is essential for all opposition parties to unite and oust the BJP-led government in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The meeting is being seen as an attempt by Congress and other opposition parties to take forward their "unity" displayed during the budget session of Parliament session that concluded on April 6. The session saw continuous disruptions over the opposition's demand for a JPC probe into the Hindenburg-Adani row. The opposition parties also slammed the government over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following his conviction by a Surat court in a criminal defamation case. (ANI)

