Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/LSTV
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Photo/LSTV

No question of accepting mediation on Kashmir: Rajnath

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:34 IST

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday ruled out in the Lok Sabha any question of accepting mediation on Kashmir saying it is a matter of "national pride for us" as Opposition members again raked up their demand for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's clarification on the issue.
He also said there was no mention of Kashmir in the discussion between Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of G20 summit in Osaka refuting Trump's claim that Modi sought his mediation for resolution of the Kashmir issue.
Singh made the statement in Lok Sabha after opposition members raised the issue for the second consecutive day and sought a reply from the Prime Minister over Trump's claim of Modi's offer to him for mediation on the Kashmir issue.
"It is true that there was a meeting between Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump in the month of June but as EAM S Jaishankarji stated that Kashmir issue was not discussed during the meeting between US President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.
Singh said External Affairs Minister Jaishankar has already given his statement on the issue and there cannot be "more authentic" statement than what he said.
"During the talk between Modi and Trump, Jaishankar was present there," he said.
"There is no question of accepting mediation in Kashmir issue as it will be against the Shimla agreement. Kashmir is an issue of national pride for us. We can never compromise with it," the minister said.
Singh said if there would be any talks with Pakistan over Kashmir, it will also include Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.
The Minister's remarks came after the Congress and other opposition parties created a ruckus in the lower house demanding a statement from the Prime Minister.
Raising the issue during Zero Hour Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhuri said the Prime Minister should come to the House and give a statement on the issue. DMK's T R Baalu echoed the same view.
"The entire country is today talking about what transpired between US President Donald Trump and Narendra Modi during their talks at the G20 Osaka summit. Today the Prime Minister was supposed to be present here but he is not here. In 1971, after the war, we had settled some terms and then during the Shimla Agreement, it was said that India and Pakistan can discuss it bilaterally," he said.
"We want to learn facts from the horse's mouth. We want to learn from Modi's mouth whether Donald Trump lied or not. The Prime Minister should come to House and give a statement," he said.
"Opposition members have again and again pleading before the House to call the Prime Minister," Baalu said.
As Rajnath Singh stood up to reply, the Congress, the DMK and some other opposition parties staged a walkout.
Taking a jibe at Congress leaders for staging a walkout, Singh said the Congress leader was allowed to raise the issue and he had promised to listen to the government.
"They are not listening to the government and are staging a walkout. By doing so they have broken their promise," he said.
Earlier, when the House met for the day, Chowdhury sought to raise the issue during Question Hour but Speaker Om Birla did not allow him.
Soon after the Congress members trooped in the well and started sloganeering against the government and the Prime Minister seeking a reply from the Prime Minister.
However, Birla continued with Question Hour and union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Piyush Goyal replied to supplementaries amid the din.
Earlier on Monday, Trump had claimed during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that Modi requested him to mediate the long-pending issue.
India has rejected the claim. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Heavy rainfall alert in Punjab; govt. issues notice to authorities

Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], July 24 (ANI): Punjab Government on Wednesday issued a notice to the District Magistrates asking them to stay prepared for heavy rains during the next three days in the state.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:57 IST

Delhi HC rejects AAP MLAs' pleas against Speaker's move to...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday refused to entertain petitions of rebel AAP MLAs Anil Bajpai and Colonel Devender Sehrawat challenging Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel's decision to initiate disqualification proceedings against them.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:30 IST

No mob lynching case registered with us: National Minority...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], July 24 (ANI): In a startling revelation Manjit Singh, Member of the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday said that no case of mob lynching has been registered with the commission and assured that appropriate action will be initiated if any such case comes befor

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:28 IST

Delhi High Court directs Centre to take action against Jugaad rickshaws

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued directions to the Centre to disallow plying of Jugaad (Hybrid) Rickshaws in their current form which violates the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:13 IST

Srinagar: Chinar Corps organised 'Run for Fun' competition ahead...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Chinar Corps on Wednesday organised a 'Run for Fun' competition here for school children and adults, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Assam: Two buses collide in Karimganj; three dead, 35 injured

Karimganj (Assam) [India], July 24 (ANI): Three persons died and 35 sustained injuries after two minibuses collided in Karimganj, earlier on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:07 IST

J&K: Indian Army personnel demonstrate Bofors gun ahead of...

Dras (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 24 (ANI): Following Kargil Diwas celebrations, Indian Army personnel on Wednesday gave a demonstration here of a Bofors gun, which was used in the empathetic victory of Kargil war.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:05 IST

Heavy rains likely to occur in Thane today: IMD

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday warned of heavy rainfall in the Thane district here over the next four hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:04 IST

No manpower shortage in armed forces, govt expediting filling...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that there is no "acute shortage" of manpower in the armed forces and that the central government is taking expeditious steps to fill the vacancies.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:03 IST

Two Defence Industrial Corridors to be set up in Uttar Pradesh...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Government has decided to set up two Defence Industrial Corridors in Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu which would cover Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) needs, government said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:01 IST

Bombay HC to hear Binoy Kodiyeri's plea on July 29 to quash rape case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): The Bombay High Court will hear on July 29 a petition filed by Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, to quash a rape and cheating case against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:00 IST

States, UTs required to seek 'no objection' from Home Ministry...

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that states and union territories are required to seek 'no objection' from the Ministry of Home Affairs to change the names of village, town, railway station, etc.

Read More
iocl