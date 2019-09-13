No question of out of court settlement on Mhadei water dispute, says Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that there will be no question of out-of-court settlement on Mhadei inter-state water dispute and denied reports that he was scheduled to meet Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on the issue.

"No question of out-of-court settlement on Mhadei," Goa Chief Minister told reporters here.

He also denied that he was scheduled to meet Yediyurappa to work out an out-of-court settlement on the Mhadei inter-state water dispute.

"I am not scheduled to meet anyone and there is no such programme," Sawant said.

He said that the government would not make even the smallest compromise on the two-decade-old water sharing dispute over the river, which is currently pending in the Supreme Court.

"There is no thought of an out-of-court settlement. We are unwilling to make even the smallest compromise on the Mhadei issue. We are firm on our stated position in the Supreme Court," Sawant added. (ANI)

