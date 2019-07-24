No question of taking back rebel MLAs: Dinesh Gundu Rao

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday ruled out the party taking back the rebel MLAs whom he called "betrayers".

"We want the rebel MLAs to be disqualified. There is no question of taking them back. There is no forgiveness for these betrayers. There is no question of reconciling with them," he told ANI here.

Talking about the meeting of Congress leaders held today, he said deliberations on the future course of action were taken.

"The meeting was held to take stock of the situation, to face the days ahead with unity and strength and we also discussed what the future course of events might be," Rao said.

Speaking about the status of the Congress-JD(S) coalition he said, "The Congress-JDS alliance is decided by the high command. We just follow the decisions. We have to wait and watch what is going to happen."

He added that BJP needed to prove its majority in the Assembly and said B S Yeddyurappa's comments did not matter as the Modi-Shah duo would be making the decisions regarding Karnataka.

"We don't have the majority today but they also have to prove their majority. I think the final decision in this regard will be taken by Modi and Shah. What Yeddyurappa says doesn't make much difference," Rao added.

Earlier today, Yeddyurappa said that he is waiting for instructions from his party leadership on the formation of the party government in Karnataka following the fall of the JD(S)-Congress coalition government.

"I am waiting for instructions from Delhi. At any point of time we will call for Legislature Party and then head to the Raj Bhavan," he said while speaking to media in Bengaluru.


