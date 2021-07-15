No resumption of offline classes in Delhi schools for now due to possibility of third COVID wave: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Delhi government is not yet planning to resume offline classes in schools in the city as there is a possibility of a third wave of COVID-19 and it does not want to take any risk till vaccination is completed.

"Not now. Internationally, trends show that the third wave of COVID is imminent. So we don't want to take any risk until the vaccination process is complete," Kejriwal told the media on the sidelines of an event here.

He was asked if the Delhi government was planning to open schools in the city.



Delhi launched the pneumococcal vaccine at a polyclinic in Paschim Vihar.

"Today in this polyclinic, we have introduced a new type of vaccine which is available for children. Vaccines were administered for 12 diseases in Delhi. From today, they will also be vaccinated for pneumonia. Children under the age of 5 used to die due to pneumonia, now with this new vaccine, children will not die due to pneumonia. This vaccine will protect children from many diseases, not only pneumonia," he said.

"Today we have given the first injection. There are 600 such centers in Delhi where vaccines are administered. This injection is very expensive, one injection costs between Rs 1,500 to Rs 6000 and a child needs 3 injections. It is difficult for a common man to afford. Delhi government will give all these injections free of cost," he added. (ANI)

