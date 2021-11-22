No role of BJP in attacks on TMC, investigation underway, says Tripura Minister

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 22 (ANI): The state's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has distanced itself from the attacks on Trinamool Congress workers and the house of TMC steering committee state head Subal Bhowmik in Tripura and categorically denied any involvement of BJP workers in the attacks.

The Party, on the other hand, accused the TMC of plotting everything in connivance with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress.

The tensions in Tripura increased after violent incidents in the run-up to the elections to the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and 12 other municipal bodies slated for November 25.

Senior BJP leader and Minister of Higher Education Ratanlal Nath on Sunday said that CPIM, Congress and TMC hatched a well-orchestrated conspiracy to defame, demean and tarnish the image of Tripura at the national as well as the international level in order to show BJP in a bad light.

Addressing the reporters at BJP state headquarters late on Sunday night, Nath said, "BJP had already bagged 112 seats uncontested. In 222 seats, BJP is going to face opposition parties like CPIM, TMC and Congress in turns".

"In this game plan, CPIM, Congress and Trinamool Congress are working all together. They are also going to stage a fresh drama in New Delhi by meeting union Home minister Amit Shah on the Tripura violence issue which is nothing but a mere attempt to hide their own shortcomings. The clandestine understanding among the opposition parties is visible and an open secret for all", he added.

The minister said, "TMC which did not even have district or block committee in the state is trying to make a statement that they can defeat the ruling party. For that, they have taken a number of efforts which are against the interest of Tripura".

"On several occasions, Sushmita Dev, TMC MP was seen making unparliamentary comments on CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Even Sayani Ghosh's act during CM's public meeting is also unacceptable. Their leader Bobby Hakim has also attacked our Chief Minister verbally with words that could not be revealed in such a platform," the senior BJP leader pointed out.

On being asked about the visuals of people bearing BJP flags attacking the police station, Nath has categorically denied any involvement of BJP workers in the incidents but maintained that the police is investigating the matter. (ANI)